Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OptimizeRx (OPRX)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2024 – OptimizeRx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/14/2024 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – OptimizeRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

11/14/2024 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.32. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 358.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 55.6% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 189.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 15,965.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.