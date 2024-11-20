Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Redcentric Stock Performance

Redcentric stock traded up GBX 1.76 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 118.26 ($1.50). The stock had a trading volume of 17,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.42. Redcentric has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.50 ($2.05). The stock has a market cap of £187.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,913.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redcentric

In related news, insider David Senior sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £52,229.76 ($66,281.42). Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

Further Reading

