Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) is Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,520 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises about 2.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

