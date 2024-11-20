Retireful LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Retireful LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Retireful LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after buying an additional 6,984,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296,675 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,991.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 48,692.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after buying an additional 214,247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $228.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.14 and a 52 week high of $233.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

