Retireful LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Retireful LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Retireful LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

