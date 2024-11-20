Retireful LLC Sells 4,320 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Retireful LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retireful LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after buying an additional 481,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after acquiring an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,787,000 after acquiring an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 441,877 shares during the period.

SGOV opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52.

