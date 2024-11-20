Retireful LLC Takes $702,000 Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Corpay by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $10,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $80,102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,827,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $368.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.71. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $375.98. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

