Reviewing Mural Oncology (MURA) and The Competition

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) is one of 1,047 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mural Oncology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mural Oncology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mural Oncology N/A -70.10% -61.30% Mural Oncology Competitors -3,620.42% -274.38% -33.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Mural Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mural Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mural Oncology 0 0 3 1 3.25 Mural Oncology Competitors 7584 20843 48443 1189 2.55

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mural Oncology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mural Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 374.78%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 74.18%. Given Mural Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mural Oncology is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mural Oncology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mural Oncology N/A -$207.45 million -0.37 Mural Oncology Competitors $2.55 billion $151.16 million -5.60

Mural Oncology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mural Oncology. Mural Oncology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mural Oncology beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab. It also develops nemvaleukin to treat cutaneous melanoma and advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing engineered interleukin-18 and tumor-targeted interleukin-12 programs. Mural Oncology plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.