RH (NYSE:RH) is SCP Investment LP’s 3rd Largest Position

SCP Investment LP lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. RH makes up about 16.5% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in RH were worth $22,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $110,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of RH by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $27,016.86. This trade represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $323.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 52 week low of $212.43 and a 52 week high of $367.00.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush upgraded RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

