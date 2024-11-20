Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s 8th Largest Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,194 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 3.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 203,354 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,161,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 690,467 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $4,815,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,710,549 shares of company stock worth $115,477,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,083,730. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

