Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF accounts for 4.3% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLU. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at $328,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.20. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $149.69 and a twelve month high of $193.30.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
