Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $198.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $161.92 and a twelve month high of $203.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

