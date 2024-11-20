Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for REPX Earnings

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

REPX stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $745.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $167,129.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,641.12. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

