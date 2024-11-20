Rpo LLC Has $10.53 Million Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Rpo LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF comprises 8.4% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,788,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,898,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,979,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,711,000 after purchasing an additional 823,817 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,315,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,520,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

