Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.98. Rumble shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 2,390,309 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Rumble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RUM

Rumble Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $153,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,824,837 shares in the company, valued at $82,574,342.09. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,086,500. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rumble by 14.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 130,956 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.