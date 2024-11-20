Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises accounts for about 2.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $40,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 41.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,142,372.92. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,683.20. The trade was a 34.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,319,573 over the last three months. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $65.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

