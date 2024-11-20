Sachetta LLC Purchases 28,790 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 255.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.8% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 229,303 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after acquiring an additional 581,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 665,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

