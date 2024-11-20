Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €207.00 ($220.21) and last traded at €209.00 ($222.34). 72,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €214.60 ($228.30).
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €239.42.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
