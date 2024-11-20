SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBFFY opened at $19.00 on Monday. SBM Offshore has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

