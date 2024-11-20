SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBFFY opened at $19.00 on Monday. SBM Offshore has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

About SBM Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.