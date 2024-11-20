Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $44.04 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises 3.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $44,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after acquiring an additional 307,791 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 909,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,448,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.21. 136,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,031. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 26.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

