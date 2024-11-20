Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 20,988 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,988 shares during the period. Canada Goose makes up 1.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2,048.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 251,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,766. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

