Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.