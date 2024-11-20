Scotiabank Upgrades ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to “Strong-Buy”

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.39.

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,022.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $938.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $829.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,061.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total value of $82,339.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,183.22. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 33.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,373 shares of company stock worth $7,139,335. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

