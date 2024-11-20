Scott B. Salmirs Acquires 400 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) Director Scott B. Salmirs acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.38 per share, with a total value of $55,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at $803,019.14. This represents a 7.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ICF International Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.28 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.27.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in ICF International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $2,364,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 730.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

