SCP Investment LP Has $498,000 Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

SCP Investment LP increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 208.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.73. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shoals Technologies Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 93% Gain for Impinj Stock—Here’s Why It Could Climb Higher
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The Trade Desk: When Sell the News Turns Into Buy the Dip
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 2 Former Pandemic Darlings Eyeing a Big 2025 Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.