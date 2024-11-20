SCP Investment LP Has $901,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. EQT makes up about 0.7% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $44.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

