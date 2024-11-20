Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Insider Sells C$216,235.93 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Llc Tpg Gp A sold 12,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.99, for a total value of C$216,235.93.

Llc Tpg Gp A also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Llc Tpg Gp A sold 4,271 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$70,475.77.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.46.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Secure Energy Services

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.