Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 5,608 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $45,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after buying an additional 278,796 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,238,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,188,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,692,000 after buying an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,807,000 after buying an additional 91,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $117.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

