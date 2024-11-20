Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $34.18 Million Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $34,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 81.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CACI International by 900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of CACI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.20.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $444.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.50. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $314.06 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

