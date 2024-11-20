Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $60.76 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116,778 shares during the quarter. ICU Medical accounts for approximately 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $60,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,884,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ICU Medical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ICU Medical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.66. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $196.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.59 and its 200-day moving average is $144.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $2,062,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,973,261.12. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,573,496 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

