Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $23,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $196.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $199.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,454.01, a PEG ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,779,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,367 shares in the company, valued at $14,352,462.72. This represents a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,257. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.69.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

