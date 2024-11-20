Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $21.29 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $502.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.53 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.86 and a 200-day moving average of $480.77.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.