Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $28.97 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $28,966,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,277 shares of company stock worth $132,875,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.45.

NFLX opened at $871.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $874.49. The company has a market cap of $372.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

