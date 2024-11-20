Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,266,108 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,526,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,266,108 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $50,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 459.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

