Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Insider Sells A$330,000.00 in Stock

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.86), for a total transaction of A$330,000.00 ($215,686.27).

Shaver Shop Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Shaver Shop Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Shaver Shop Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Shaver Shop Group Company Profile

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.

Read More

