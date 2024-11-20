Short Interest in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA) Declines By 6.3%

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 241,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Auna Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE AUNA opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Auna has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.
Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Auna will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Auna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,338,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Auna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auna by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 136,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth $1,172,000.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
