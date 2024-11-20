Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Decreases By 6.6%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DLH Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $118.12 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.16. DLH has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get DLH alerts:

Institutional Trading of DLH

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DLH by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in DLH by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter valued at $328,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.