Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Bought by Anthracite Investment Company Inc.

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 678,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBSW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 125.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 242,735 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 233,217 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,676,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 131,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 1.4 %

SBSW stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

