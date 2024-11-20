Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €49.11 ($52.24) and last traded at €49.33 ($52.48). Approximately 701,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.18 ($53.38).
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.74 and a 200-day moving average of €52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.22.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
