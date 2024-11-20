Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.