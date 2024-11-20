Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

