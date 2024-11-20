SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.77 ($0.02). Approximately 2,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,729,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.65 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.85.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

Featured Stories

