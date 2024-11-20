Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,107 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after buying an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,780,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,247,000 after purchasing an additional 633,072 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 421,560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 325,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after purchasing an additional 232,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $181.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

