SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SKM opened at $22.25 on Friday. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 24.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 260,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

