Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.85% from the company’s current price.

SKYH has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

SKYH opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $758.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.84. Sky Harbour Group has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

In other news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek purchased 52,632 shares of Sky Harbour Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,632 shares in the company, valued at $500,004. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth $92,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

