SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 75,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

