Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.14

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.14 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Snap-on to earn $20.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

SNA opened at $354.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $365.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The trade was a 4.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,460,167.21. This trade represents a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.