SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 1.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 16,245,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 47,413,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This represents a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 358,806 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,489,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 195,236 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 146.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.