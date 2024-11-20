SouthState Corp Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $219.91 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.83 and a 200-day moving average of $252.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.