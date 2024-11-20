SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 112,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $87.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

